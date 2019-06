A casualty was taken to hospital from the scene of a road accident in Broughty Ferry.

Two vehicles collided on the A92 Arbroath Road at the roundabout with Panmurefield Road around 8pm last night.

Part of the A92 was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

One person was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, but escaped serious injury.

