Person struck by train in Fife

A person has been hit by a train in Fife earlier this evening.

No details have been released about the persons injuries.

The line has now been cleared and services between Edinburgh and Dundee/Glenrothes as well as Thornton via Kirkcaldy, Inverness and Perth are no longer affected.

Earlier this evening a ScotRail spokesperson said: “Sadly, a person has been struck by a train in the Kirkcaldy area.

“Because of this the line is currently closed between Kirkcaldy and Markinch.

“We’re working closely with emergency services and will update you once we receive more information.”

Passengers were advised to view the website for further information on services.