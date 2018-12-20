Person hit by train dies as Perth to Inverness services halted

The person hit by a train this morning has died, it has been confirmed.
Rail services between Perth and Inverness have been halted after a person was struck by a train.
Police and paramedics were called to the incident just after 10.30am.
The person was hit by a train between Carrbridge and Kingussie and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A British Transport Police (BTP) spokeswoman said: “At 10.34am today officers were called to the line close to Aviemore, following reports of a person being struck by a train.
“Paramedics are also on scene. However, a person has sadly been pronounced dead.
“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal. ”
The route between Inverness and Perth is said to be closed, with services to Glasgow and Edinburgh cancelled.
ScotRail tweeted: “Sadly, a person’s been struck by a train between Carrbridge and Kingussie.
“Services between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness will be disrupted. The line is closed.
“If you’re travelling between Inverness and Perth/Glasgow/Edinburgh, this is possible via Aberdeen at the moment, though we know this’ll take longer.”
Train services between Perth and Inverness cancelled after person hit by train