Person hit by train dies as Perth to Inverness services halted

The person hit by a train this morning has died, it has been confirmed.

Rail services between Perth and Inverness have been halted after a person was struck by a train.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident just after 10.30am.

The person was hit by a train between Carrbridge and Kingussie and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokeswoman said: “At 10.34am today officers were called to the line close to Aviemore, following reports of a person being struck by a train.

“Paramedics are also on scene. However, a person has sadly been pronounced dead.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal. ”

The route between Inverness and Perth is said to be closed, with services to Glasgow and Edinburgh cancelled.

ScotRail tweeted: “Sadly, a person’s been struck by a train between Carrbridge and Kingussie.

“Services between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness will be disrupted. The line is closed.

“If you’re travelling between Inverness and Perth/Glasgow/Edinburgh, this is possible via Aberdeen at the moment, though we know this’ll take longer.”