Person cut from vehicle after three-car smash on major Dundee road

A person had to be cut from a car this morning after a three-vehicle collision on a major Dundee road.

The crash on Drumgeith Road, near to the sports pavilion, took place around 10.30am.

Debris could be seen at the side of the road and a door from one vehicle was on a grass verge. One car on the pavement was still awaiting recovery around midday.

Dundee police were in attendance around 12.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 10.36am, there were three vehicles involved.

“We sent two appliances from the Kingsway. One person was removed from a vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 11.20am.”

It is understood more than one person involved in the accident was taken to Ninewells Hospital for minor injuries.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.