‘Persistent and heavy rain’ expected in Tayside over weekend

The Met Office has said that “persistent and heavy rain” is expected to disrupt Tayside over the weekend.

The forecaster has said that flooding of a “few” homes and businesses is likely, with the yellow weather warning in place from 4pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

They said that bus and train services will “probably” be affected with journey times taking longer.

A Met Office statement reads: “Persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to develop across northeastern Scotland from Saturday afternoon.”