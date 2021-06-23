Persimmon Homes urged to restore Wormit farmhouse before it’s too late

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has been urged to restore a derelict north east Fife farmhouse before it is lost for good.

Wormit residents fear the former Naughton Farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair unless action pledged two years ago is taken soon.

The listed building, which dates back to the 1780s, has been empty since the last occupants left more than 20 years ago.

Persimmon Homes said it would renovate the house when it was granted planning permission for a neighbouring development in 2019.

Fife councillors insisted the repair work be made a condition of planning permission for the 42 new houses off Kilmany Road.

But while the housing development is finished and a further 158 homes have been approved, the farmhouse is still lying untouched.

The housebuilder said this week it still intends to renovate the Wormit farmhouse.

However, people living nearby say they need to get a move on before it collapses.

Wormit farmhouse ‘clearly neglected’

Kilmany Road resident David Cowley said the dilapidated state of the building was sad to see.

“There was a slate roof on it and that’s been taken off,” he said.

“And the slates have been taken off the old round tower at the back.

“Both Persimmon and Fife Council have a duty of care to deal with this.

“We feel it’s been neglected.”

Fellow resident Wendy Irons is also concerned.

“We’ve had monthly meetings with the site manager and all these issues have been fed back but nothing has been done,” she said.

Tay Bridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp called for urgent action.

It can’t be left much longer.” Councillor Jonny Tepp.

“It’s clearly neglected and it’s in a sorry state,” he said.

“The problem is what can we do because, as far as I can see, nobody has actually done anything wrong other than the fact they’ve not done anything right.”

Mr Tepp said no timescale for the repairs had been written in to the planning condition.

“The council said it would be unreasonable to do that but it can’t be left much longer or it will be beyond repair,” he said.

Persimmon Homes ‘still committed’ to Wormit farmhouse

Despite a sign saying demolition is in progress, Persimmon Homes insists it is still committed to restoring the house.

The developer said a year and a half ago it had drawn up plans and appointed a contractor.

It has since applied to Fife Council to agree the materials it can use as part of the renovation and work will begin soon, it said.

A spokesperson said: “We applied to Fife Council to agree the materials we can use to renovate the farmhouse.

“We received a response from the council two weeks ago and have since responded to comments as we work towards an agreement of the materials required.

“Once this is done we will start the work.

“There are no plans to demolish the farmhouse.”