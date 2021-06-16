Persimmon Homes U-turn on raw sewage row is welcome relief for Lathro Meadows residents

Faulty drainage, which has plagued residents of a Kinross-shire housing estate with raw sewage, is to be fixed after the housebuilder accepted liability.

In a U-turn Persimmon Homes said it now takes “full responsibility” for the sub-standard drainage at the Latho Meadows site, after previously claiming the problems were being caused by residents.

The company had been forced to regularly pump sewage from the site with the drainage system reported to be so bad Scottish Water had refused to “adopt” it, due to its poor condition.

Overflowing drains

Beleaguered residents at the troubled new-build have had to put up with overflowing drains due to poor construction.

But now – following a concerted campaign and support from local politicians – Persimmon has finally said it will undertake the work to rectify the situation.

‘Full responsibility’

In a letter to South Perthshire MP John Nicolson, Persimmon Homes boss, James MacKay said the company takes “full responsibility for the problems on the development”.

It also recognised that the company caused “significant inconvenience and disruption’” to residents.

Mr MacKay also wrote that “the issues encountered on the development are caused by the workmanship during the installation of the sewer network”.

Persimmon will now appoint a new contractor to undertake the remedial work, which is expected to be completed by February 2022.

A spokesperson said: “Persimmon is sorry and takes full responsibility for the problems on the Lathro Meadows development and a plan is now in place to remedy the situation.

“A new contractor will deliver the remedial programme in phases to minimise further disruption to our customers and the roads will be resurfaced when this work is finished.

“Both plans have been devised in consultation with Scottish Water and Perth and Kinross Council to ensure a satisfactory conclusion.

“We are communicating directly with our customers to explain how they, and their properties, may be affected during the course of these works and a named point of contact will be on site throughout to assist customers further.”

‘Common sense’

SNP MP Mr Nicholson welcomed the news that the housebuilder had finally accepted responsibility.

He added: “At last, Persimmon Homes has listened to common sense and local residents.

“No-one should have to live with overflowing drains.

“It has been obvious for some time that there was a major failure in the infrastructure installed by Persimmon Homes and I am glad that they have finally agreed to put things right.”