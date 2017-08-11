A new site for charging electric vehicles in Dundee has come a step closer after planners granted permission for the development.

Solar canopies, charging points and electrical infrastructure will be built at the site in Princes Street between Dens Street and Lower Princes Street which is currently a vacant yard.

The development is part of a £1.86 million award made to the city by the Office of Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) last year.

Mark Flynn, deputy convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “Our use and encouragement of electric vehicles in Dundee has been something of a quiet revolution and in leading the charge we have been meeting many social and economic priorities.

“Zero and low-emission vehicles reduce cost, congestion and carbon emissions, as well as improving air quality and the charging hub will help us continue our journey.

“The council’s extensive use of such vehicles is encouraging other public bodies and private individuals to buy and use them as a real practical alternative to fossil-fuelled cars.”

The chargers will be available to the public, local taxi and private hire fleets, NHS vehicles and local businesses.

Charging points at eight locations including St Anne Lane Car Park and Queen Street Car Park were also funded by the OLEV grant.

Work on the charging hub is expected to start in the autumn and it is planned to be up and running by the end of the year.