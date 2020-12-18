New mental health services to support pregnant women, new mums and their families are being launched in Tayside next year.

NHS Tayside has received funding from the Scottish Government to develop a Community Perinatal and Infant Mental Health Service and a Maternity and Neonatal Psychological Intervention Service.

The services, which are due to start in April 2021, will provide support to families to support them in their mental health and wellbeing needs during the perinatal period, which is from conception to 18 months after a baby is born.

The new services are being developed in partnership with service users, clinical staff and third sector partners.

Specialist midwife in perinatal mental health, Justine Anderson, said: “I am delighted that NHS Tayside has been successful in receiving funding from Scottish Government to develop and implement a perinatal mental health team.

“This is a vital resource for the women and their families and is a further indication of NHS Tayside’s commitment to developing the essential structure of collaborative working between a multi-disciplinary team.”

Dr Moira Kennedy, GP and Chair of the Tayside Perinatal and Infant Mental Health Steering Group that is developing the service, said: “I’m delighted that we have secured funding to develop perinatal and infant mental health services.

“These services are vitally important in meeting the needs of women and families throughout pregnancy and the early years of life.

“We are working hard to deliver the service by April next year and I’m really looking forward to seeing the positive impact the services will have for women and families in Tayside.”

The development of the new perinatal mental health services in Tayside is part of the ongoing work of the Tayside-wide Mental Health and Wellbeing (MHW) Change Programme. For more information on the change programme, click here.