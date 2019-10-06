Performance by Dundee pupils about danger of knives leaves audience ‘gobsmacked’

Students at St John’s High School were left “gobsmacked” after a performance highlighting the dangers of carrying knives.

The production of Balisong was created and performed by members of health and wellbeing charity Fast Forward and S1 and S2 pupils from the school were in the audience on Tuesday.

The company is touring 60 secondary schools across Scotland to share the powerful production and workshop with pupils to reinforce a strong knife crime prevention message.

The play is also being staged in conjunction with Police Scotland Youth Volunteers’ No Knives, Better Lives initiative.

© DC Thomson

Kai Peacock, producer and co-ordinator of the production, said: “We are currently touring 60 high schools and academies in Scotland to show the effects of carrying knives.

“The tour is in its third year and in total about 40,000 children across every council district in Scotland have seen the performance.”

Telling the story of a teenager who bought a knife on a school trip, Balisong captivated the young audience who couldn’t believe what they saw could happen in real life.

S2 pupil Bethany Macrae said: “I was gobsmacked that it could actually happen.

© DC Thomson

“It definitely made me think about knife crime and I hope that the play will stop it in schools and will make others stop and think about knives.

“It was also good because people aren’t aware of the damage that could be done to people.

“It was good that they put it in to context so it was really relatable to people like me to see that it is real.

“It has made me think that if I knew someone had a knife that I would take responsibility and tell someone.”

Fellow S2 pupil Liam Jones added: “I didn’t know what was going to happen at the end but the play made the people seem real and made you realise it’s not good to carry knives or not tell anyone if you know someone who has one.”

Audrey May, chief education officer at Dundee City Council, said: “I think the play and the No Knives, Better Lives campaign is a great initiative.

“Any support school and the council can get is a fantastic oppotunity and helps to keep our children safe.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We have done a lot with Police Scotland Youth Volunteers and this reinforces that work, complements it and adds to the support we can provide.

“Ultimately it will help pupils in our schools make good changes.”