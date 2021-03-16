Perform in Perth kicks off centenary event with virtual performances

Perform in Perth has kicked off its annual festival as it celebrates its centenary year.

The annual competition, first held in 1921, began online on Monday with percussionists performing throughout the day.

Day one of the festival began with the youngest musicians performing, with more experienced playing as the day progressed.

‘Significant interest’ in online festival

Secretary of Perform in Perth Eileen Waterson praised the musicians who have participated in the festival so far.

“All the fantastic percussion musicians performed for adjudicator Tim Ridley,” she said.

“With pupils mostly unable to be in school, it is remarkable that so many young percussionists have managed to participate this year.”

Perform in Perth president Neil Copland said organisers were “delighted” at the level of interest.

“With 466 entries by the closing date, we were delighted with the response from performers,” he said.

“This exceeded our expectations and, as a consequence, we have been able to bring forward a virtual festival with entries in most sections.

“I am sure that we will see the usual very high standard of performances even in these strange times.”

Pupils from all over Perth and Kinross have showcased their musical talent so far, from schools including Bertha Park High School, The Community School of Auchterarder, Kinross High School, and Pitlochry High School.

Coronavirus restrictions

In line with current Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s event is being streamed online.

Perform in Perth launched this year’s syllabus in November last year, when it announced the event would go ahead virtually.

The announcement came despite widespread arts cancellations across the country amid the ongoing pandemic.

Mr Copland said: “Given the ongoing restrictions throughout 2020, the festival committee took a decision to initially plan for both a physical and virtual event for 2021.

“As time moved on, it became clear that any event to be held in 2021 would need to be virtual, so all planning moved into that frame of mind.”

Access to the rest of the festival running until March 27, is free and can be accessed on the Perform in Perth website.

The festival is not awarding marks this year, but has instead adopted a grade system:

P – Performance Certificate

M – Merit Certificate

F – First Class Certificate

H – Honours Certificate

The results from the first day of Perform in Perth are as follows:

Snare Drum Solo, Initial – Joshua Willans, Dunbarney Primary School: M

Snare Drum Solo, Beginners – Kaiya Sexton, Bertha Park High School: M

Snare Drum Solo, Elementary – Megan Horne, Perth High School: F

Snare Drum Solo, Intermediate – Joseph Charlton, Pitlochry High School: F

Snare Drum Solo, Open – Noah Chalamanda, Crieff High School: F

Xylophone Solo, Beginners – Harris Davidson, Perth Academy: F

Xylophone Solo, Elementary – Joseph Charlton, Pitlochry High School: F

Xylophone Solo, Transitional – Corey Smith, Community School of Auchterarder: F

Xylophone Solo, Advanced – Isabelle Davidson, Perth Academy: F

Xylophone Solo, Advanced – Eva Seba, Community School of Auchterarder: F

Xylophone Solo, Open – Noah Chalamanda, Crieff High School: F

Drum Kit Solo, Initial – Brodie Hodge, Auchterarder: M

Drum Kit Solo, Beginners – Tilly Law, St John’s RC Campus: M

Drum Kit Solo, Elementary – Kirk Robb, Perth Academy: F

Drum Kit Solo, Transitional – Zoë Neave, Kinross High School: H

Drum Kit Solo, Intermediate – Callum Innes, Perth High School: H

Drum Kit Solo, Advanced – Leo Rodger, Perth Academy: H

Drum Kit Solo, Open – Dillon Barrie, Breadalbane Academy: H