Alleged Dundee drug dealer accused of having stun gun and pepper spray

An alleged drug dealer has been accused of importing pepper spray to his city flat.

Scott Cuthill is also accused of being found with stun guns at his Caldrum Street home on August 11 2019.

The 55-year-old denies all of the charges against him.

Prosecutors allege Cuthill imported a spray device capable of discharging nitrous liquid or gas, namely capsaicin, the active ingredient in pepper spray.

Cuthill was allegedly found in possession of a stun gun and two capsaicin irritants on the same date.

Also, between November 12 2017 and August 11 2019, Cuthill was allegedly concerned in supply of the Class A drug methylamphetamine.

He was allegedly concerned in the supply of amphetamine, a Class B drug, on the same date.

Court papers allege Cuthill possessed the Class C drug etizolam on August 11 2019.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton tendered a plea of not guilty on Cuthill’s behalf when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a further first diet for April.