Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken could open in former Farmfoods store in city

A commercial property on the edge of Perth city centre could soon be brought back into use in the near future.

Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken has earmarked the former Farmfoods store on Crieff Road for one of 20 branches it is hoping to open across Scotland.

The Hertfordshire company already has restaurants and takeaways in Falkirk and Rosyth, as well as three branches in Glasgow.

The firm’s head of operations Abbas Khan said: “We specialise in grilled chicken and we’ve already got 89 stores in the UK.

“Five of them are in Scotland, but we have planning documents submitted for another 20, from Motherwell to Edinburgh.

“It’s an exciting time and it will be good for Perth.

“There will be more jobs and opportunities created.”

A planning application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.