Dundee MSP urges people to install Covid-19 app to slow spread of virus

Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison has urged people to download the new Protect Scotland app to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Scotland Protect app can be downloaded on to phones and will let users know if they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Less than 24 hours after launching on Thursday night, the app was downloaded more than 50,000 times.

Ms Robison said: “The app – which takes less than a minute to download – will allow us to alert people at risk far more quickly, so we can all take steps to reduce the risk of infecting others.

“Scotland’s official contact tracing app will help us all to protect ourselves, our family, our friends and our community by enabling faster contact tracing.

“The more people who have the app, the more it can help to slow the spread of coronavirus.”