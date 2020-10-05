People urged to fight closure of Lochee’s last bank

A local trade union branch has called on the people of Lochee to stand together against plans to potentially close the area’s last bank.

The TSB has announced it intends to close 73 of its branches across the country, including those in Lochee and Craigiebank.

Unite the Union has said it will campaign against the closure of the Lochee branch, and members demonstrated outside the High Street branch at lunchtime on Friday.

Branch secretary Michael Taylor said: “The screensaver on the ATM at Lochee’s last bank says ‘Thank you for fuelling the local economy’.

“Learning of its imminent closure, activists from Unite the Community Tayside unfurled a banner with their own slogan calling on the community to ‘save the last bank in Lochee’.

“Noon on Friday meant droves of folk queuing to get in the bank and to use the ATM.

“Many were unaware or unsure about the planned closure but it was not difficult to imagine at this busy time how its absence would affect workers, local shops and firms, folks on Universal Credit and the elderly and disabled.”

He added: “Unite the Community Tayside is well aware that it was the banks and big businesses that delivered our communities a decade of austerity when they were bailed out by the public in 2010.

“The Covid-19 crisis has raised that level of public indebtedness to astronomical levels as we continue to be enslaved by big money and its regular crises.

“We call on Lochee folks, Lochee High Street and local Lochee representatives to unite to save the last bank in Lochee.”