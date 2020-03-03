People urged not to panic after first case of coronavirus diagnosed in Tayside

Tayside residents have been urged not to panic after it was confirmed Scotland’s first case of coronavirus was found in the area.

The patient, understood to be from the Arbroath area, had recently returned from a trip to Italy and was taken to a hospital outside of Tayside as a precaution.

Yesterday during a briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the patient was admitted to a facility, but is not seriously ill.

While news of the virus arriving on Scottish shores has understandably been met with some anxiety among the public, a well-placed NHS Tayside source has urged people to remain calm.

The health worker, who asked not to be named, said: “There is absolutely no need to panic. This can be controlled with good hygiene practices.

“If we were going to end up in a situation with public buildings such as schools and the universities being closed down it would have happened already.

“I genuinely don’t believe we are in that type of situation. The further the infection moves from its epicentre the weaker it becomes.”

The first minister confirmed the patient’s self-referral was “handled entirely in line” with procedures.

In Dundee the sight of people wearing protective masks, familiar from news footage in China and other affected countries, is becoming increasingly common.

Yanxia Fu, a 29-year-old bachelor’s student at Dundee University, explained why she had begun wearing a mask.

She said: “I just started today. We wear masks so that if we become infected we don’t pass it on to others.

“Getting it is a concern for us. We’re on our way to use some hand sanitiser now.”

Yilan Xu, a 20-year-old who lives in Hawkhill, was also wearing a mask.

She said: “It’s just to prevent any possible spread of the virus and keep everyone safe.

“I’ve basically been living the same as before, just washing my hands more and keeping clean.

“I think it’ll all be okay.”

Meanwhile, others were calling for greater intervention from the UK and Scottish governments.

Andy Douglas, 74, a retired security guard at Ninewells who lives on Arbroath Road, said : “It does worry me.

“I think the government should act more quickly and totally ban people from leaving the country and going abroad.”

However, others were less alarmed and were sceptical of the risk the virus presented.

Barry Allan, 28, a student from Broughty Ferry, said: “It’s not something which worries me.

“I know it’s infectious but it’s just young people and old people that are at risk.

“I’m just living how I normally would. I think this whole thing has been blown out of proportion.”

The Tele has also learned of instances where Tayside residents who have returned from at risk places and who fear they may have the virus have been taken by ambulance to hospital for tests.

The residents claimed ambulance crews wore infection protection hazard suits and said the emergency vehicles were being deep cleaned on a daily basis.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the administration did not comment on individual cases but added: “Appropriate infection prevention and control measures are carried out in line with guidance issued by Health Protection Scotland.”

Rumours that pupils at St Paul’s Academy and other schools in Dundee had been affected by the virus have been dismissed.

A tweet from St Paul’s said: “NHS Tayside have just in the last hour confirmed that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus linked to any school at all in Tayside, including St Paul’s.”

Councils react to new diagnosis

Angus Council’s provost Ronnie Proctor said that the best advice he could give was for people to be vigilant and not panic.

Mr Proctor said: “Obviously our thoughts are with the infected person but it is important that we don’t panic about the confirmed case in Tayside.

“If anyone has any concerns about any symptoms they should contact the relevant authorities and they should self-quarantine themselves while they await further advice,”

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann said: “Angus Council has contingency plans in place to deal with any outbreak.

“We are continuing to have briefings and any necessary action will take place. In the meantime I would urge everyone to follow advice and make sure that most of all they follow basic hygiene rules and keep washing their hands.”

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross councillor Murray Lyle said: “Working with our partners in the Tayside Resilience Partnership, Perth and Kinross Council is well-prepared for a potential outbreak of coronavirus, following established contingency plans for events like this.

“The multi-agency resilience group has been meeting over the last two weeks to ensure the co-ordination and consistency of our response.

“We are following the advice of NHS at national and Tayside level in relation to prevention and infection control, and would encourage our communities to do the same. Information is available via the www.nhsinform.scot website.

“People have a vital role to play in helping us contain any outbreak by following the latest health and travel advice, and following basic hygiene precautions, such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”

Origin and symptoms of virus

Coronavirus has spread from Wuhan in China across the world, with tens of thousands of confirmed cases and thousands of deaths.

What’s the scale of the problem?

China has reported nearly 80,000 cases and almost 3,000 deaths. Outside China, there have been cases in nearly 60 countries with about 100 deaths.

The first Briton to die from the virus had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was quarantined off the coast of Japan. He was the sixth passenger from the ship to die after more than 700 tourists contracted coronavirus on board.

What’s happening in the UK?

There have been 36 confirmed cases, with more than 10,000 people having been tested – 33 diagnosed in England, one in Northern Ireland and one in Wales. Yesterday Scotland reported its first case – a Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy.

Eight of the confirmed UK cases have been discharged from hospital. There have been no deaths. The first diagnosed case in the Irish Republic was reported on Saturday.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the

common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars).

The strain that has recently emerged is a new strain not been previously identified in humans. The respiratory disease it causes has been named Covid-19.

Where did it come from?

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, the World Health Organisation says. The first cases were in people connected to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan.

How is it spread?

The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with the virus coughs or exhales.

These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person and can be picked up other people touching them then touching their nose or mouth.

How can you stop it?

Thorough hand-washing, keeping distance from others, and avoiding hand-shakes are among the most effective measures. Everyday precautions like carrying hand sanitiser, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when you cough or sneeze, rather than your hands, and binning used tissues immediately is also helpful, according to the NHS.

What are the symptoms?

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, tightness of the chest, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. More severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, sepsis and septic shock, which can lead to death.

There are no specific treatments or vaccines but symptoms can be treated.

Can people with no symptoms spread the virus?

The jury is still out on this one, although scientists believe there is evidence of asymptomatic transmission. The Department of Health has said it believes the risk of catching coronavirus from someone with no symptoms at all is low – but it is possible to catch it from someone who has mild symptoms.

Are some groups more at risk?

The UK Government says based on current evidence most cases appear to be mild and those who have died in Wuhan appear to have had pre-existing health conditions.

The World Health Organisation has said about four in five people who contract the virus get mild symptoms and recover.

But it added older people or patients with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes are more at risk of developing serious illness.

What’s happening elsewhere in the world with coronavirus?