People who swear in town centre may get £100 fines

By Press Association,

A council is planning to curb swearing in the town centre by issuing fines.

It’s called a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), and it also bans begging, drinking alcohol on the street and skateboarding. Those who fall foul of the order could be warned, moved on or face a £100 fixed penalty, according to council documents.

Human rights group Liberty labelled the move “a staggering misuse of power” by Rochdale Borough Council in Greater Manchester, England.

In response, leader of the council, Richard Farnell, said in a statement “We are clamping down on a small minority of antisocial ne-er-do-wells who drunkenly shout and swear and harangue shoppers in our town centre.”

“I make no apologies for trying to make Rochdale a more welcoming place for people to enjoy and this is supported by the overwhelming majority of local residents.

The plans were presented to the council cabinet on Monday and are under consultation, so by no means is the policy locked in place.

Kettering and Salford have already deployed PSPOs which include swearing, so Rochdale won’t be the first if it chooses to go ahead.

