People living with dementia in Dundee gather for afternoon of dancing and music

Service users from Alzheimer Scotland’s Dundee Dementia Resource Centre gathered together for an afternoon of music and dancing as part of Scotland’s Dementia Awareness week.

Taking place at the Lochee Bowling Club, the boogie event was created specifically for people living with dementia, their families, carers and friends.

Jeni Sinclair, Alzheimer Scotland’s dementia adviser in Dundee, who helped organise the event, said: “It went well.

“We had just over 50 people attend. It was a two hour event and there was a DJ who played music from the 1950s, 60s and 70s. It was just a relaxed afternoon disco.”

She added that music has a positive effect, explaining: “There were people there who maybe don’t engage, but as soon as the music comes on, dementia is not in the room. It’s a really good event.”

To find out more about the services the centre offers, contact Jeni on 01382 210200.

Scotland’s Dementia Awareness Week ran from June 3-9, with the boogie just one of several events put on by Alzheimer Scotland.

n Picture shows, from left, Wendy Rankin (dementia adviser), Walter Laing and Alzheimer Scotland mascot, Buddy enjoying the boogie.