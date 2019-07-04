People in Dundee warned about council tax scam email, claiming to offer refund

Dundonians are being warned about a council tax scam that has hit the city.

Residents have been sent official- looking emails telling them they have an outstanding council tax refund to collect. It then asks for bank details.

The email, which claims to come from the UK Government, states that the householder has overpaid their council tax and that this will be paid straight back into their bank account.

The email provides a link to click on to and also warns that householders only have one day in which to claim the refund.

In some cases refunds of hundreds of pounds are being offered.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Reports of a council tax refund scam have been made by Dundee residents.

“Council tax is dealt with by local authorities so any refund would not come from the UK Government.

“If you were entitled to a refund, the local authority would contact you by letter. Please do not click on the link.”

Stella Carrington, of Charleston Tenants and Residents Association, said that the elderly in particular should be aware of the scam.

She said: “These scams are disgusting. They frequently target the elderly who can very easily fall victim to scams of this nature.

“I would advise anyone who receives one of these emails to simply ignore it and to definitely not click on to any links.”