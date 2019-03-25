People in Dundee asked to dig deep to help victims of African cyclone disaster

Residents of Dundee, Tayside and Fife have been asked to dig deep for the African cyclone appeal.

People in the area have been asked to help raise cash for the victims of the disaster.

Leading actor Graham McTavish, star of the Hobbit, Outlander and Preacher, has asked Scots to part with their money in the hope of helping residents in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The exact number of those who have died has not been found, however it is expected to be in the hundreds and an estimated 2.6 million people have been affected.

The United Nations has described the cyclone as one of the worst weather disasters to hit the southern hemisphere.

In the wake of the catastrophe, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launched its appeal on Thursday.

As a result of the disaster and a lack of clean water, there has been an increase in reported cases of cholera, and agencies say there is now a high risk of outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

DEC charitable partners have been using cash donations from generous Scots to support the rescue effort, including the delivery of clean water, materials for the building of emergency shelters and food such as pulses and maize flour.

Mr McTavish said: “Imagine your home or your business, your pride and joy, swept away in seconds in storm force winds or by raging flood water.

“Imagine losing a family member or a friend this way.”That’s what hundreds of thousands of people are dealing with right now in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe in the wake of Cyclone Idai.

“So many people need your help, and you can help by sending a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

“We know the people of Scotland are proud global citizens, always generous and whilst this disaster is a long way away, we know you will stand by your international brothers and sisters as they struggle to recover from this disaster and try to rebuild their lives.”

Over the weekend, the Scottish Government pledged £100,000 to DEC to boost the appeal.

Sally Foster-Fulton, chairwoman of the DEC appeal in Scotland and head of Christian Aid Scotland, said: “It can be easy to feel helpless when hearing of a disaster of this scale, but Scots can take action to help now.“Already, Scotland has shown great generosity to our brothers and sisters in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, and with this new appeal video from Graham we are hoping that even more people donate to the aid effort, by visiting dec.org.uk or calling 0370 60 60 610.”