New support group in Dundee pledges during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘You’re Not Alone’

A new city support group has launched to help people struggling to cope through the Covid-19 pandemic.

You’re Not Alone offers support in any way which people are needing it – from filling out job applications to talking about mental health issues.

The group was set up by Jason Irvine, 49, who runs a circuit fitness club in Fintry, after he noticed a gap in support services.

Jason, of Findowrie Place, said: “With Covid there’s a lot of people who are not able to get out, people losing their jobs and with Christmas coming up people are worried sick that they won’t be able to get presents for their kids.

“It feels like Covid is never-ending. It’s hard enough for people at the best of times but now people are having to make decisions between food or presents, heating or food.

“People have just had enough and it’s about getting them to talk.”

The support group runs in conjunction with Angus Housing Association on Torwood Place, in Whitfield, and volunteers operate from its building on Saturdays.

Volunteer Lisa Ringsell, 25, from Douglas said: “People can just drop in and have a chat and a cup of coffee for the company – they don’t have to talk about anything more if they don’t want to, but we’re here if they do.”

In total there are seven volunteers, with a few others hoping to take part when the group is more established.

Their skill sets range from HR assistants to fitness lovers, and those who have been through tough mental health issues themselves and can offer peer support.

Jason said: “We’re taking baby steps at the moment to find our feet but we hope to put on events in the future, things like barbecues in the summer and other things to get the community spirit going.

“Its main purpose now is getting people out of the house and speaking to people who might be able to help them in any way they need it.

“We don’t want to stigmatise anyone by calling it a mental health group. That’s mostly what it’s for but we will support anyone in any other way we can too.”

You’re Not Alone operates from 11am to 1pm every Saturday.

To contact the group online, visit You’re Not Alone – Dundee Community Support Group on Facebook.