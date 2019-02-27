People from Dundee wanted to appear on Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location

Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location is back for a new series and the team is planning to come to Dundee and the surrounding areas.

Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer will be helping people find their dream home this spring 2019, and locals have the chance to get involved.

The reality show, which first aired in May 2000, follows Allsopp and Spencer as they try to find the perfect home for a different set of buyers.

Are you or somebody you know a chain free buyer struggling to find that perfect property? If so, the show would love to hear from you.

Perhaps you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home? Do you have to move or relocate for work? Does the property market make you nervous?

Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.

Apply today and you could have a dedicated team and the two best-known property experts in the country at your service.

The online application form can be found via the following link: shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location

Those applying should fill in the application form in as much detail as possible.

Producers say they would love to receive photos and a video explaining why would-be participants need Kirstie and Phil’s help.

If you can’t attach a video or photos, you can apply without them.