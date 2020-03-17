‘People are so nice’: Dundee mum who had house robbed delighted after community rallies round

A mum who had her home burgled by a brazen thief has finally met the man behind a fundraising drive which has raised over £450 for her family following the break-in.

Caryann McDermott, who works as a full time carer for her disabled daughter, was left horrified last week after a burglar sneaked into her home and nicked £250 she was saving for a holiday to Ireland.

The robber also took a handbag belonging to Caryann’s mum, and some karate gear which belonged to her son.

After hearing the single mum’s story, many have come forward to support her.

Anozie Awambu, a lawyer and university lecturer, set up a fundraiser in order to make back some of the money taken by the thief.

The Gofundme was able to raise over £450 for Caryann and her family, which will go towards replacing what was stolen.

And Carryann got to meet Anozie last week as he handed over the money at her home in the Hilltown.

She said: “People are so nice. I’m so grateful.

“My mum is in the hospital and I told her about all of the donations and she was crying.”

The support worker has also received donations from family friends, as well as an anonymous stranger who appeared at her door step to donate some cash.

She said: “I was getting ready to take my son to karate when the door chapped.

“A man was there and he handed me some money and went away home.

“It was dead nice. He gave me £100 and said that he wanted to help but didn’t know how to donate online as he was an older gentleman.

“It was just so nice of him.”

A technician from Dundee Timber has also offered to fit new locks and alarms for Caryann free of charge.

The wave of donations has given the carer hope that she will still be able to go on her holiday to Ireland.

She said: “I’m definitely going to get my holiday now and I’m so excited.

“I just want to thank everybody so much for their help.

“Everyone has been dead nice.

“My son can’t believe it, it’s just amazing.

“You don’t think people are like that and they are. I’m just dead grateful.

“I’m dead lucky and I know it.”