‘People are rediscovering the enjoyment of cycling because they feel safer’: More cyclists on streets of Dundee

More people in Dundee have been getting on their bikes since lockdown was introduced to combat Covid-19.

According to statistics released by Cycling Scotland, a counter on Arbroath Road recorded a huge 94% increase in the last two weeks of March.

Russell Pepper, a member of Dundee Cycling Forum, said: “That’s very positive.

“I know anecdotally that figures are up. I looked down the street the other day and saw six cyclists on the road. I’ve never seen that in Dundee before.”

Mr Pepper said the trend backed sample findings in a recent Sustrans Bike Life survey which revealed four out of five people in Dundee (79%) would cycle more if they were separated from general traffic.

He added: “Cars are off the road and people are rediscovering the enjoyment of cycling because they feel safer. I hope when lockdown ends and the cars come back that it doesn’t fizzle out.”

Calling for improved cycling infrastructure in Dundee, Mr Pepper said he hoped an increase in active cyclists in the city would lend a “stronger voice” to a campaign.

Neil Quinney, of Dundee and Angus Sustrans volunteer group, said the latest figures were “great to see” and agreed it suggested people felt safer.

He added: “Hopefully people will see the advantages of cycling for their health and general wellbeing and will be encouraged to continue with it in the future.”

Cycling Scotland has a network of 60 automatic cycle counters across Scotland and Dundee’s year-on-year upswing was third largest on the list.

Dunfermline came top with 215%, while Newton Mearns recorded 121%.

Cycling Scotland chief executive Keith Irving said: “Many people are rediscovering cycling during lockdown, for exercise or essential journeys. I hope people continue to cycle when we emerge from this crisis and carry on benefiting from the massive positive impact cycling has on our physical and mental health.

“There are many brilliant organisations offering access to bikes for NHS and other key workers at the moment and we hope this can keep making a difference for people in the weeks to come.”

Transport Scotland reported that travel has fallen from an average of 2.7 to 0.9 trips per person per day, with the number of people travelling by road dropping by two-thirds since the start of March.