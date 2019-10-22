People across Tayside and Fife encouraged to join Archie on China trek

People across Tayside and Fife are being encouraged to sign up for a once-in-a-lifetime charity trek.

The Archie Foundation is getting ready for its second China Trek where volunteers can explore the Great Wall of China.

It will start on May 2 next year and last six days. Participants will begin at the Huangyaguan section, before making their way to Beijing.

Emily Findlay, fundraising officer for the foundation, who is organising this year’s trek, said: “The Archie Foundation helped my family hugely throughout my own illness.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the possibilities that are to come in Tayside with the work on the new twin theatre suite and other future projects with NHS Tayside.

“That’s why we would love many local people to get involved and help raise as much money as possible to help make a child’s experience in hospital as positive as it can be. So, get signed up and brace yourself for an amazing adventure for an incredible cause.”

A £299 booking fee is needed to secure a slot then participants can fundraise the remaining £4,200 or self-fund the trip, with the proceeds raised going towards Archie Tayside.

Anyone interested can email emily.findlay@archie.org to sign up and find out more.