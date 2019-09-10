VIDEO: People across Dundee urged to join forces to help prevent suicide

People across Dundee are being encouraged to join forces this week to help prevent suicide.

The move comes as part of the annual National Suicide Prevention Week.

Residents across the city are being reminded that preventing suicide is everyone’s business and can only be achieved when everyone makes it a priority.

This week people are encouraged to raise awareness of suicide, encourage people to talk about mental health and well-being openly, and provide information about agencies offering support.

As part of Suicide Prevention Week NHS Health Scotland and NHS Education Scotland have produced an animated video (above).

The video will help people understand the signs that someone may be thinking about suicide, and how and when to provide immediate help.

If you need someone to talk to about suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit their website.