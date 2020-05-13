People across Dundee asked to show mark of respect for passing hearses

A funeral directors which has branches in Dundee and Broughty Ferry has renewed its appeal to the public to show a mark of respect for any passing hearses whilst lockdown measures remain in place.

William Purves, an Edinburgh-based firm which operates Robert Samson Funeral Directors in Broughty Ferry and James L Wallace in Dundee, hopes to revive the old tradition of stopping to acknowledge a passing hearse.

With coronavirus currently preventing families and friends from attending the funerals of loved ones, William Purves is increasingly focusing on taking routes around neighbours or landmarks of personal significance to the deceased.

Robert Wilson, branch manager of Robert Samson Funeral Directors, said: “As funeral attendance is restricted to 10 or so family and friends, the rest of the town can show their support by clapping, pausing to nod or even raising a dram to the bereaved family.

“In these extraordinary times, we’re working hard to ensure families in Dundee and Broughty Ferry get the best send off possible.

“That may be by arranging routes past neighbours or landmarks of significance, following the hearse on foot with a piper or live streaming at the crematoria for those that can’t attend.

“Robert Samson in Broughty Ferry and James L Wallace in Dundee have been supporting bereaved families for generations and this latest initiative is our response to providing the highest quality service in the hardest of times.”