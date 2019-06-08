Pensioners in West End calling for city council to rethink ‘lifeline’ bus axing

A group of pensioners in Dundee’s West End has rallied around to call for a rethink on the removal of a “lifeline” bus.

The 204 service runs to the city centre from Ninewells Hospital through Charleston, Lochee and the West End, but it is due to cease from August.

It is one of a number subsidised by Dundee City Council, which is removing funding for the route.

For many pensioners living near Magdalen Green, the only alternative to reaching the city centre is to trek up some of Dundee’s steepest streets to get to a bus stop on Perth Road.

Regular passenger 94-year-old Doris McLaren, who lives at the bottom of Windsor Street, has been hopping on the local bus most mornings for more than four decades.

She organised a meeting of several dozen local residents this week alongside West End councillor Fraser Macpherson. All of those in attendance are demanding the council makes a U-turn.

“Those of us who rely on this service will have no alternative if the 204 is withdrawn,” Doris said.

“Without this bus we will have no access in this ‘city of culture’, to the V&A, the Rep, McManus, Botanic Gardens, Unicorn and Discovery ships.

“And how do we get to GP appointments and to hospitals? It’s a lifeline for many of us.”

Locals have also launched a petition calling for a rethink.

Mr Macpherson said the council’s approach to removing the service was “utterly pathetic”.

“The council can do better than this,” he said.

“It really has been an epic fail.

“I will do everything I can to stop it.”

A council spokesman said: “We are considering our options.”