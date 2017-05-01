A man with a lung condition has told of the “nightmare” of living in an asbestos-ridden home.

Ian Fenton, from Arbroath, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is characterised by a tightening of the airways.

The 64-year-old told the Tele he has been living in a home with asbestos for the last five years and he fears his condition will worsen as a result.

He said: “I have asbestos in my home but the council believes the levels are not high enough for them to be unsafe — it is a nightmare.

“What is happening is that the building is timber-framed and the roof was fixed and now it is coming down into my bedroom.

“This has been going on for five years now and I just want it to end.

“My condition isn’t a result of the asbestos but I think it will make it worse in the long run.”

Ian has called on Angus Council to relocate him “before it is too late”.

He said: “I think it is ridiculous. You hear about being exposed to asbestos and the impact coming 30 years later. Who knows what could happen in the future because of this?

“I just want to get moved out of this house and into one without any asbestos. They say it isn’t harmful but I think any asbestos is harmful.”

However, an Angus Council spokeswoman said that having asbestos in the home “does not in itself constitute a reason for a move”.

She said: “We have a managed programme of asbestos removal whereby if we are undertaking work in our properties we ensure the contractor is aware of its location.

“At that time we often instruct certified contractors to remove it as part of the overall operation.

“Where it does still occur it is of a low risk and is not harmful if left in situ and not disturbed and thus would not negatively impact on a health condition.

“It would therefore not in itself constitute a reason for a move.

“If however any tenant has had a change of circumstances or wishes to apply for alternative accommodation, we would invite them to contact our ACCESSLine to arrange a discussion about their housing options with our housing team so that all their current circumstances can be assessed.”