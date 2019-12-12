Pensioner who attacked wife at Dundee property fined £450

A pensioner who attacked his wife at their home has been fined £450.

Ogilvie Stephen, 76, assaulted the woman by seizing hold of her body, pulling her to the ground and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

He also seized hold of her neck and restricted her breathing, to her injury.

The incident happened on July 12 at a property on Wedderburn Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that it was an “isolated” incident and that first offender Stephen is back in the family home, living “comfortably”.

He is also undergoing old age psychiatry assessments.