A pensioner who was injured when a wheelie bin knocked her over has thanked a Good Samaritan who came to her rescue.

Sylvia Glashan, 68, a retired Timex employee from Mid Craigie, was injured as she attempted to sort out her bins which had been blown over by high winds.

The mum-of-five was left lying in “distress” after the tumble.

She has now reached out to the “angel” who came to her aid.

She said: “I normally leave a brick on the lid of each bin so that the wind doesn’t blow them open but that didn’t help.

“As I managed to get them straightened out, the wind picked up again and knocked the bins and the rubbish into me, knocking me to the ground.

“I’m bruised black and blue from where I landed.

“I couldn’t get up as I have balance issues due to being blind in one eye and there was nothing for me to pull myself back up with.”

Sylvia said she was left lying on the ground in distress unable to move but fortunately a man came to her assistance.

She does not know his name but said she was “blessed that he happened to be passing by”.

She added: “This man saw me lying there and asked me if I was all right.

“I replied ‘not really’ and he helped me up. Not many people would have done that.

“I’m ever so grateful to him for stopping when he did. I didn’t catch his name but I hope he reads the paper so he can see my thank you.

“I just want to thank him for helping me and not walking on.”

She said it was “embarrassing” to be left lying on the street, adding: “I just felt so helpless.

“I might have been lying there for ages, totally helpless with no one to help me.

“I remember thinking ‘where are your neighbours when you need them?’ ”

Sylvia got in touch with her family to let them know what had happened.

She said: “My daughter is in Korea right now and is travelling to Cambodia soon.

“I phoned her to tell her what had happened and sent her pictures of the bruises. She said it could have been much worse.

“I also told my son who agreed that I got off lightly.”

She was also quick to assure her family that while the bruises ache, she felt she would be fine in the long run.

She added: “Due to my balance issue, I’m lucky that I didn’t fall and hit my head off the slabs. The fact that I walked away with only a few bruises is incredibly lucky.”

Sylvia — who celebrates her 69th birthday today (Friday)— said: “I will be black and blue but otherwise OK.

“At least I’m in good enough condition to make it to my birthday.”