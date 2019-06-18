Pensioner says she will start dumping garden waste in landfill after Dundee City Council snub

A pensioner said she will start dumping her garden waste in landfill after being snubbed by Dundee City Council.

Margaret Hosie issued the warning to the local authority following concerns about “mounds” of garden waste being left behind by council workers after they cut the lawn at her sheltered housing complex.

She said tenants at the Alpin Terrace accommodation were too old to collect the debris from the communal drying green, to the rear of their properties, themselves.

The 83-year-old added: “There are people living in these properties ranging from 70 right up to 100.

“In my opinion the vast majority are too old to be expected to clear it away themselves.

“I know traditionally the council don’t clear-up the waste themselves.

“Previously I did it myself, but as I’ve got older it’s become more difficult to rake it up.”

​Margaret contacted council staff before being informed that “traditionally” staff do not uplift grass cuttings on communal drying greens.

The retired domestic added: “I don’t think people in their eighties and nineties should be expected to pick this up.

“The way the debris is left behind it leaves the ground around the washing line areas uneven.

“My fear is someone might get injured walking over the uneven ground.”

She said: “I’ve made numerous calls and sent emails.

“They got in contact on Friday and said they traditionally don’t pick-up the excess waste.

“You’d think higher up someone could implement a change to allow the waste to be uplifted, especially in sheltered housing areas such as this.

“I have no issue with the staff carrying out their jobs.

“I just feel more could be done, especially in sheltered housing areas.”

Margaret said if she is forced to uplift the waste herself she may snub the £35 brown bin charge.

She added: “I feel if we are going to have this charge put in place I might just opt to put my garden waste in the grey bin because of the charge.

“I have a garden at the front which is privately cut and the gardener has a machine which catches the grass. Could the council not provide the staff with tools to collect the waste?”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “If anyone has any concerns they should contact the council directly.”