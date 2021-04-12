Pensioner rescued after tripping and falling into water near Fife coastal path

A 70-year-old woman had to be rescued after falling into the water from a coastal path in Fife.

The incident happened around 3pm on Sunday when the woman tripped and fell while walking near the water in St Andrews.

The woman landed in the water and emergency services were alerted, including coastguard, ambulance and the volunteer lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry RNLI.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call at around 3pm to say that the elderly woman slipped and fallen before landing in the water.

“We launched both Broughty Ferry lifeboats, while coastguard shore teams from St Andrews and Leven also went to the scene along with Scottish Ambulance.

“The coastguard teams were able to get the woman out of the water to safety and handed her over to a waiting ambulance crew.”

It is understood that her injuries were not serious.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry lifeboat said: “We were called to attend the incident but the woman was out of the water before we arrived.”

It was the second time over the weekend that Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews were called to the aid of five stricken paddle boarders.