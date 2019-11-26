Pensioner knocked to ground in ‘heinous’ attack on Dundee street

A brute knocked an 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s to the ground before robbing him of £90.

Heartless David Cahill, 40, today admitted robbing the pensioner after pushing him from behind on Arklay Street on September 21.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Cahill’s victim wet himself due to the shock of the heinous attack.

The pensioner was returning from a nearby chip shop when he was ambushed by Cahill.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said: “The complainer walked south towards Strathmore Street.

“He was then pushed from behind and fell. He felt someone put their hands in his pockets and made off.

“He suffered a sore left knee, a sore elbow and a sore hand. Due to the shock he also wet himself.”

The victim disclosed the incident to his social care response officer.

Police attended and carried out a review of CCTV which captured the incident in its entirety. Cahill was seen to run behind the pensioner before pushing him to the floor.

Cahill pleaded guilty to assaulting the man on September 1 on Arklay Street by pushing him from behind, knocking him to the ground to his injury and robbing him of a wallet and £90 in cash.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said that Cahill, who has suffered from mental health and drug difficulties, fully accepted that his actions were “appalling and reprehensible”.

He said: “He can’t believe he has sank so low as to commit a crime of this particular nature.

“He is disgusted with himself and knows that custody is inevitable.”

Before continuing to remand Cahill, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until next month for reports.