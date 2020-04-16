Pensioner in court accused of attacking partner at Dundee address

A pensioner has appeared in court charged with attacking his partner.

Jan Bulanda, 68, is accused of assaulting the woman at an address on St Ann Street on April 12.

It is alleged that Bulanda attacked the woman by striking her on the head with a household item to her injury.

A second charge alleges that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner during the incident by shouting and making derogatory remarks.

Bulanda, of Charleston Drive, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty to the two charges that he faces.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for October and released Bulanda on bail.