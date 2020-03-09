Pensioner headbutted after argument over parking space outside Perthshire shop

Police are appealing for information after a pensioner sustained facial injuries after being headbutted in the face in Bridge of Earn.

The man, in his 70s, was allegedly assaulted by another man following a verbal altercation over a parking space outside the Co-op store in the town’s Main Street at around 11.50am on March 5.

He was assisted at the time by a number of members of the public who were in the immediate vicinity.

Officers would like to trace a man described as white, in his late 50s, early 60s, about 6ft in height and of medium build.

He has white/grey hair, was wearing glasses and appeared to be well-dressed. He drove off in a dark red SUV-type car, possibly with a 67 plate registration.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101.