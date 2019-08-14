Pensioner has £200 stolen from her purse while shopping in Dundee Tesco

A pensioner has been left out of pocket after a heartless thief stole hundreds of pounds from her purse in a local supermarket.

Margaret Hosie, 83, was shopping in the Tesco store on the Kingsway yesterday afternoon when she realised her purse was missing from her trolley.

When she spoke to an assistant she was told it had been left at the customer service desk after someone handed it to a member of staff.

But her initial relief turned to shock when she went to pay for her shopping and discovered £200 was missing from her purse, with the culprit leaving just £5.

Margaret was forced to call one of her sons who came to the store and paid for her shopping.

“They never even took my bank card – they just took the money,” she said.

“It’s a lot of money. I think it’s bad that people can do that to a pensioner, or to anyone in fact.

“I know life is bad and poverty is bad but to take it from a pensioner is not OK.”

Margaret said she hoped whoever was responsible will eventually understand that what they had done was wrong.

“I hope they enjoy the money. Whoever took it, I hope they have parents who say that’s terrible,” she added.

“I should have paid more attention but my sons say it wasn’t my fault.”

She added that while she wasn’t angry about what had happened, her sons were.

She said: “I don’t get angry but when I told my friend I was in tears.

“What’s done is done, there is nothing more I can do.”

It is unclear if Tesco will be able to identify who was responsible as it is understood the store does not have security cameras in all of the aisles.

“They should do what the big shops do, have people walking about,” said Margaret.

“I think they should have cameras all over the shop. It will not put me off going back but I will be more careful in future.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear about this incident and will be happy to assist police with their inquiries.”