Pensioner fined £200 after brandishing baton at Broughty Ferry pub

A pensioner brandished an extendable baton after an altercation in a Broughty Ferry pub.

John Crowther, 75, threatened people with violence and brandished the baton after being removed from Gunners Bar, King Street, on June 22 last year.

The Brown Street man had been injured in an earlier altercation but returned after arming himself with the weapon. In response to being charged, Crowther said: “I am sorry anything ever happened. I am sorry I made a fool of myself.”

Defence solicitor Ian Myles said Crowther was “extremely drunk” and apologised profusely to the court for his behaviour.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined the pensioner £200.