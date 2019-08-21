Pensioner denies vandalising 21 vehicles in Dundee over three months

A pensioner is set to stand trial after he denied vandalising 21 vehicles in Stobswell over the course of three months.

Robert Clark, 71, of Baldovan Terrace, has been accused of maliciously damaging a total of 21 cars between April 28 and August 4.

He is alleged to have damaged the vehicles by scratching their paint, at locations in Baxter Park Terrace, Morgan Street, Morgan Place, Cardean Street, Dura Street and Erskine Street.

Among the vehicles he is said to have damaged were Audis, BMWs and Mercedes-Benzes.

Clark appeared before Sheriff Tom Hughes at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday, where he spoke only to confirm his name.

His solicitor confirmed he was entering a not guilty plea to the charge set against him.

A trial date of November 27 was set for his case, with an intermediate diet on November 7. Sheriff Hughes granted him bail in the meantime.