Dundee OAP banned from the road after being caught four times the drink-drive limit

A pensioner has been banned from the roads after being found four times the drink-drive limit.

Robert Hansen, of Scott Street, tested 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath on the same street on August 19.

It was revealed that Hansen had collided with a parked car not long after splitting a bottle of vodka with friends.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Solicitor David Sinclair said that Hansen, 73, no longer drives, having held a licence for over 50 years.

He said: “It’s regrettable but he has to pay the price. He was used to taking his children and grandchildren in the car.”

Hansen was fined £500 and disqualified for 18 months.