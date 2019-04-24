Pensioner badly bruised after fall at Dundee industrial estate

A pensioner was knocked unconscious after tripping over a broken pavement slab.

Brenda Fairbairn, from Broughty Ferry, was left with a badly bruised face and a fractured little finger after stumbling during a visit to Dunsinane Industrial Estate, pictured right, on Saturday.

Even the walking aid she was using was unable to prevent her from falling and now Brenda, 80, wants to warn other people.

Brenda said: “One minute I was walking along, the next minute I had fallen flat on my face.

”There was a broken slab on the path and my foot got caught in it. I fell forward and landed with a thumping whack to my face.

“I got a terrible fright and there was blood everywhere.

“My face took the worst of it but I also have cuts and bruises to my hands, arms and legs.”

Brenda had gone with her son Gary Millar, 56, a motorbike mechanic, to buy spares for his scooter from one of the units at the estate.

Gary said: “Mum was walking with me pushing her walking frame. She tripped on a broken slab and fell over. She hit the pavement really hard.

“I struggled to get her comfortable but other people from nearby businesses rushed to help and someone called an ambulance.”

Brenda said: “I was knocked out for a moment and when I came round there were lots of people round me trying to help. There were paramedics who cleaned me up and checked me over. Fortunately I didn’t need to go to hospital. It was a horrible fall and I want to warn other people to be aware because this broken pavement could cause someone else to fall and I don’t want this to happen again.”

The upkeep of pavements at Dunsinane is the responsibility of Dundee City Council.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are investigating the footpath in this area. Officers have spoken to Mrs Fairbairn following the accident.”