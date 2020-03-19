Pensioner appears in court accused of killing cyclist, 66, on Fife road

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a cyclist by striking him with with his car on a Fife road.

Adam Fernie, 78, is accused of causing the death of 66-year-old Iain Anderson by dangerous driving on August 25 last year.

Mr Anderson was described as a “loving father-of-five” and was cycling on the B937 Eden Bridge to Lindores shortly after midday on the day in question.

Paramedics fought to save Mr Anderson after he suffered serious head injuries but he died at the scene.

Fernie appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court accused of a single charge of causing Mr Anderson’s death through dangerous driving.

It is alleged that on the B937, near the junction with the B938 at Edens Muir, Fernie drove a car dangerously by failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to see Mr Anderson as he cycled on the carriageway ahead.

Fernie, of Jamphlars Road, Cardenden, Lochgelly, allegedly caused his car to collide with Mr Anderson.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Anderson, of Glenrothes, was so severely injured that he later died.

Fernie appeared in private on petition before Sheriff George Way where he made no plea or declaration to the single charge that he faces.

His case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail.

In a statement following Mr Anderson’s death, his family said: “Our family are devastated to have lost a loving husband and father of five children, as well as an amazing grandad to five grandchildren.

“He will be sorely missed.”