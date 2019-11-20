Pensioner accused of making violent threats at Dundee social club

Claims of threatening behaviour in a social club have been denied by a Downfield man.

Eric Woleki, of Haldane Terrace, is accused of acting in an aggressive manner as well as repeatedly swearing and making violent threats at Dundee Social Club on Thistle Street on July 20.

Two days later, the 67-year-old allegedly shouted, swore and made violent threats in a car park at Lansdowne Court.

After pleading not guilty, a trial was fixed for March with an intermediate diet in February.