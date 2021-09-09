Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Court

Pensioner accused of causing Dundee man’s death in city car crash

By Ciaran Shanks
September 9, 2021, 12:44 pm
Police work at the site of the alleged crash in December.
A pensioner has appeared in court accused of running down and killing a 68-year-old pedestrian in Dundee.

William McIntosh was found severely injured on the A923 Lochee Road on December 13 last year.

Mr McIntosh was rushed to Ninewells Hospital but later died from the injuries he suffered.

Stewart Clark, 73, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of causing Mr McIntosh’s death through careless driving.

It is alleged Clark drove a Mazda 6 carelessly by failing to maintain proper observations, failing to take account of the weather conditions and failing to see Mr McIntosh who was a pedestrian on the carriageway.

Mr McIntosh was allegedly struck by Clark’s vehicle, which caused him to fall to the ground and caused damage to the car.

Police at the scene in December.

Court papers allege Mr McIntosh was “so severely injured”  he died later that day in hospital.

Clark, of Tay Street, Newport, made no plea when he appeared on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty.

The case was continued for further examination and Clark was released on bail pending further court dates being set.

Neighbours of Mr McIntosh, who reportedly lived on nearby Tullideph Place for around five years, said he kept himself to himself.