Pensioner accused of causing Dundee man’s death in city car crash

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of running down and killing a 68-year-old pedestrian in Dundee.

William McIntosh was found severely injured on the A923 Lochee Road on December 13 last year.

Mr McIntosh was rushed to Ninewells Hospital but later died from the injuries he suffered.

Stewart Clark, 73, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of causing Mr McIntosh’s death through careless driving.

It is alleged Clark drove a Mazda 6 carelessly by failing to maintain proper observations, failing to take account of the weather conditions and failing to see Mr McIntosh who was a pedestrian on the carriageway.

Mr McIntosh was allegedly struck by Clark’s vehicle, which caused him to fall to the ground and caused damage to the car.

Court papers allege Mr McIntosh was “so severely injured” he died later that day in hospital.

Clark, of Tay Street, Newport, made no plea when he appeared on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty.

The case was continued for further examination and Clark was released on bail pending further court dates being set.

Neighbours of Mr McIntosh, who reportedly lived on nearby Tullideph Place for around five years, said he kept himself to himself.