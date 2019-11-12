Pensioner accused of attacking staff member at Dundee Railway Station

A pensioner has been charged with attacking an employee at Dundee Railway Station.

Donald Garden is also accused of behaving abusively and refusing to get off a train on April 26 this year.

The 67-year-old allegedly pushed Gwen McNeil on the body before preventing the train doors from closing, repeatedly shouting, swearing, refusing to leave and causing the train to be delayed.

Garden, of Insch, Aberdeenshire, had his case continued without plea until December.