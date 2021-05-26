A 91-year-old driver has been banned from the road after knocking down a pedestrian in a crash outside a Perth supermarket.

Joseph Orr accelerated backwards out of Morrison’s car park, striking two parked cars and knocking down 62-year-old shopper Caroline Reid.

The elderly motorist, who was also injured, told police there was possibly something wrong with his Volkswagen Golf.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Orr, of Vasart Court, has surrendered his licence since the incident on September 28, last year.

He admitted a charge of driving without care and attention or without reasonable consideration to others, causing serious injury to Ms Reid.

Sheriff Neil Bowie fined Orr £1,000 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

Tyres screeching

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said Ms Reid had left the store just after 1.30pm and was making her way to her car.

“At the same time, Mr Orr entered his car which was parked within one of the bays outside the shop.

“It would appear that he attempted to carry out a reversing manoeuvre, but lost control of his vehicle.

“Witnesses heard tyres screeching, which was caused by Mr Orr’s reversing speed.

“He crossed an access road in the car park and then went over a kerb and collided with the front near-side of a parked vehicle.

“Unable to control his vehicle, he collided with Ms Reid before coming to a halt, striking another person’s vehicle which was parked unattended.”

‘The car shot backwards’

Emergency services were called to the scene, and police officers spoke to Orr.

He identified himself as the driver, but told them: “I don’t believe I did drive in that manner.”

He added: “I’m not convinced that there isn’t something wrong with this car.

“I was reversing and the car shot backwards at speed.”

“It’s not like driving normally. It took over.

“What happened then was that I struck my head twice, I think.

“And I think I went unconscious because when I got out of the car an ambulance was there.”

Recovering

Shoppers and supermarket staff ran to the aid of Ms Reid, 62, after she fell to the ground.

She was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, where doctors found she had fractured her humerus bone on her left arm. Her right eye was also scarred.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said his client’s car was checked over at a garage after the accident.

“They found there was nothing wrong with it,” he said.

“It looked like he may have pressed the accelerator without realising.”

The court heard Ms Reid was recovering well with physiotherapy.