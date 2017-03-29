A pensioner fraudulently claimed thousands of pounds of housing benefit, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Norma Lowden, 73, of Clepington Road, was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the community.

Lowden admitted fraudulently claiming £5,000 worth of housing benefit between October 11 2010 and May 10 2015 at her home address.

She committed the offence by failing to report a change in circumstances, in that she was in employment.

Lowden was given nine months to complete the community payback order.