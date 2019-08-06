Pensioner, 71, charged with vandalising more than a dozen cars across Dundee

An OAP has been charged with vandalising cars across Dundee.

Police previously appealed for information about a large number of alleged vandalisms to around a dozen cars in the Stobswell area.

Vehicles in Erskine Street, Morgan Street and Cardean Street areas were all damaged between July 30 to 31, and others in the Baxter Park Terrace / Park Avenue area between August 2 and 4.

A spokesman said today: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 71-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the series of vandalisms to cars in the Stobswell area of Dundee over the past few days that we appealed for information about yesterday.

“At this moment in time, we are still collating the full number of vandalisms that he will eventually be charged with, but it will be more than the dozen that our appeal yesterday mentioned.

“Officers at Maryfield Police Office who have been dealing with these crimes would like to pass on their gratitude to the numerous members of the public who responded to our appeal and came forward with information which was vital in identifying and tracing this man. Thank you everyone – your help is hugely appreciated.”