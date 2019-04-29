Penguins to be raffled off to raise cash for Dundee man’s marathon fund in aid of Maggie’s

A Dundee man is hoping to p-p-pick up a donation or two for Maggie’s with a raffle of one-off penguins designed by four top children’s illustrators.

Ferry education worker Andy Cunningham, 34, has persuaded top children’s illustrators Liz Pichon, Thomas Flintham, Axel Scheffler and Nick Sharratt to create the one-off designs for charity.

Andy is gearing up to tackle the London Marathon tomorrow in support of Maggie’s and hopes the raffle will give his fundraiser a boost.

He said: “It’s worked out really well – we bought four penguins after Maggie’s started selling them to the public and all four artists were on board right away.”

However, he is the first to admit that he hasn’t done this alone, relying on the enviable contacts network of his wife – award-winning kids’ author Pamela Butchart.

Andy, who welcomed son Albie into the world with Pamela in 2017, added: “Everyone has produced these really great designs, and they’ve been putting them all over their own social media, which has been great to see.

“These are all people Pamela knows and works with, but we genuinely didn’t think they would all get on board right away – they’re all very busy people. We’re so grateful they did.”

It will be the second time Andy has run the marathon for Maggie’s, having raised £4,500 for them in 2017 with a time of 4hrs 36mins.

Supporting the charity is personal for him – his mum Alison has been treated twice for breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

Andy said: “Mum’s been in the Maggie’s Centre in Dundee a couple of times and I’ve been in to say hello – they are so supportive.

“Every cancer charity’s work is important but the unique service Maggie’s provides, giving people the opportunity to speak about what they’re going through, is a really positive, wholesome thing.”

Andy’s raffle is available online at bit.ly/MarathonPenguins.