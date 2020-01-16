Penalties on the horizon for rubbish waste sorters as Dundee prepares ‘zero-tolerance’ bin strategy

Residents who fail to separate their rubbish properly or leave their bins to overflow face having waste containers removed under a new “zero-tolerance” recycling strategy agreed by councillors this week.

Under the new Waste and Recycling Policy, those living within the Dundee City Council area will be expected to better sort their recycled waste and to avoid leaving extra waste beside their bins on collection days.

Failure to cut back on “side waste” – or to properly sort recycling waste into the correct bins – could lead to residents having bins removed, rubbish not being collected, or harsher unspecified penalties down the line.

Councillors agreed at this week’s meeting of the neighbourhood services committee to put the plan into action.

Among the proposals are plans to reduce the number of grey general waste bins locals can have, save for exceptional circumstances such as large households, and an outright refusal to collect excess waste left alongside bins.

Bins that are “overloaded” will also not be picked up due to the strain they may place on both council staff and the collection mechanisms on refuse lorries.

Waste that is not collected will be “tagged” with a note for the householder, informing them of why the rubbish has been left behind.

Council officers hope that locals can reduce their dependence on grey bins by properly sorting their recyclable waste into the paper (blue) and metal and plastic (burgundy) bins, as well as by taking glass to nearby collection points.

However, if locals fail to properly sort their recycled waste and “contaminate” a batch of recycling with the wrong material, they may find themselves facing further reprimands, ranging from “tagging” of bins to flag up the error to the removal of bins altogether.

Councillors have expressed concerns over the hardened approach to rubbish collections, despite accepting that Dundee’s recycling rates need to improve drastically.

West End Liberal Democrat Fraser Macpherson said: “I’m very glad this has been taken forward but I would like to ask how (council officers) are going to publicise the fact we’re taking a proactive approach.”

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan also sought reassurance over the council’s intention to use “formal powers” under environmental protection law to punish repeat offenders.

In addition, independent councillor Gregor Murray said locals were still contending with the issues around communal Eurobins – a source of ire for those who have been made to use them since 2015 onward.

The North East member said: “Most of my complaints (from residents) are about the Eurobins overflowing.”

Officers have given assurances that a soft-touch approach will be the starting point for the new policy.

Elaine Zwirlein, executive director of neighbourhood services, said in response to concerns: “It’s really important that we’re making that information readily available to people so they understand.

“If this is about being responsible and being realistic and about understanding that some people need to know what behaviour is expected of them.”

She added that, in the event of people flouting the new rules, officers would first seek to talk to householders to “get to the bottom of why a problem is occurring” before taking action.

“An enforcement route…would absolutely be the last resort,” she concluded.

With regards to Eurobins, environment boss Tony Boyle said there were “other actions” that could be taken on the communal containers – but these are yet to be ascertained.

The newly agreed policies will be implemented this month.